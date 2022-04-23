At the ceremony (Photo: Industry and Trade newspaper)

Hanoi (VNA) – The lists of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) and the top 10 firms in real estate - construction - building material this year were announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper during a ceremony held in Hanoi on April 22.

Hung Thinh Land JSC, MB AGEAS Life Insurance Company Limited and Tin Viet Finance JSC were honoured this year.

Other names in the top 10 include Thang Loi Real Estate JSC, Hoang Mai Production Trade and Service Co., Ltd, Pha Le Plastics Manufacturing & Technology JSC, Sao Mai Group Corporation, Nam Hoa Trading & Production Corporation, Tan Viet Securities Joint Stock Company and KB Securities Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

On the occasion, the organising board launched a bilingual report on Vietnam’s economic growth 2022, which looks to capitalise on enterprises’ potential for sustainable development.

FAST500, launched in 2011, is based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue and business performance. Other criteria such as total asset, after-tax profit, and companies’ prestige on the media are also taken into account to identify their scale and stature in the industries they operate in./.