At the VNR500 awards ceremony in 2019 (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet e-newspaper announced the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 10.

It aims to honour the largest companies in Vietnam, which achieved remarkable successes in production and business activities. This is the 14th consecutive year the VNR500 ranking has been announced.

On the list are Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Co Ltd, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex).

Major firms such as Vingroup, Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) and Mobile World Investment Corporation are also included in the list.

Among those, firms operating in services and industry account for a lion’s share of 97.3 percent of revenue in 2019, while businesses in the agriculture sector make up only 2.7 percent of revenue.

Return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) of VNR500 companies were 5.73 percent and 16.24 percent, remarkably up from 2.78 percent and 13.8 percent against the previous year.

In addition, return on sales (ROS) inched by 0.26 percent to hit 6.58 percent this year.

On this occasion, Vietnam Report published the 500 largest private enterprises of Vietnam 2020.

An awards ceremony is set to take place in Hanoi on January 8 next year./.