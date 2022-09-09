Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai highlighted milestones in Vietnam’s development journey over the past 77 years during a banquet held in Beijing on September 9 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

In his speech, Mai said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has maintained economic growth of 2.58% in 2021. The figure is expected to reach 6-6.5% this year.

Vietnam treasures friendly neighborliness and comprehensive partnership with China, the ambassador affirmed.

Despite the pandemic, over the past two years, bilateral economic-trade-investment ties have grown, he said.

According to the diplomat, both sides have also effectively implemented legal documents, maintain peace and stability on the shared land border and properly settled arising problems. Regarding issues at sea, they have maintained dialogue and negotiation channels while striving to control differences in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, he added.

The banquet was attended by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li, among others./.