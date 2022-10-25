Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring human rights praised
Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 tenure is a clear demonstration of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to protect human rights, and a transparent reflection of the increasing improvement of living conditions in Vietnam, President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy has said.
President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) – Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 tenure is a clear demonstration of the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to protect human rights, and a transparent reflection of the increasing improvement of living conditions in Vietnam, President of the Czech – Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) Milos Kusy has said.
In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Prague, Kusy said this is an important achievement, expressing his belief that Vietnam will gain more and more trust and confidence from the international community.
He recalled his impressions of his visit to Vietnam four years ago and attending cultural festivals in Sa Pai, which helped him really feel the happiness of Vietnam's ethnic minorities who are proud of their own cultural identities.
This is the most vivid proof that human rights are protected and respected in Vietnam, he said.
Kusy highlighted Vietnam's economic achievements, saying that Vietnam's economic growth is a phenomenal success.
He also mentioned the rapid education development in Vietnam and remarkable achievements of the country’s healthcare sector.
Vietnam is also focusing on cleaning up the marine environment and modernising transport infrastructure, he said, adding that those achievements have helped improve the quality of life for Vietnamese people, as well as further promote the protection of human rights in the country.
He also spoke highly of Vietnam's efforts to promote international dialogue and cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, taking into account specific conditions and interests of all countries, especially developing countries.
Kusy affirmed that the CVFA supports efforts made by Vietnam and other member countries of UNHRC in promoting initiatives and solutions in order to ensure human rights for a peaceful life and development; and rights of vulnerable groups related to gender equality, healthcare access, education and employment, and response to climate change and epidemics./.