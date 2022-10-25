World Singapore lowers emissions forecast in 2030 Singapore reduced its forecast for carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 and expected the emissions to hit the peak earlier before as the city-state strives to achieve net zero by 2050.

World Thailand urges people to maintain COVID-19 prevention measures The Health Ministry of Thailand has called on people, particularly children, pregnant women and those with underlying diseases, to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures, including mask-wearing in enclosed areas without proper ventilation.

World Indonesian official suggests 10 measures to control inflation Indonesia’s Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has listed 10 measures that can be applied by regional administrations to control inflation.

ASEAN ASEAN, China steps up establishment of centre for emergency management cooperation The second ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM Plus China) has reiterated the commitment to pursue the establishment of the ASEAN-China Centre for Emergency Management Cooperation (ACCEMC) in Guangxi, China.