On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. (File photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Dr. Joe Pateman from the Faculty of Politics and International Relations at the UK's University of Sheffield shared his opinion about President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy and Vietnam’s foreign policies on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2023).



In an online talk with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Ottawa, Canada, Dr. Pateman described President Ho Chi Minh as a prominent revolutionary, communist, patriot, and fighter for freedom, who had devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation and the prosperity of Vietnam.



The President's thought on national independence, foreign policy, and international cooperation have inspired progressive movements in the world, Pateman said, noting that in African countries, France, England, Thailand, and many other countries that Ho Chi Minh had travelled to, people continue to honor his legacy and contributions to Vietnam's diplomatic relations.



The scholar was of the view that Vietnam has consistently applied President Ho Chi Minh's flexible and adaptive foreign policies.



He stressed that in both theory and practice, Ho Chi Minh always upholds the principles of equality, peace, cooperation, independence, self-reliance, and flexibility in all international activities.



According to him, Vietnam's "bamboo" diplomacy is in line with those principles, as bamboo is a tree with strong roots, durable stems, and flexible branches. “Strong roots” are core guiding principles such as national interests, independence, and self-reliance in foreign relations. The “durable stems” represents Vietnam's resilience in carrying out its foreign policy despite the challenges and difficulties it faces, and the “soft branches” represent Vietnam's flexibility in tactics while still sticking to its principles.



Dr. Pateman affirmed that with bamboo diplomacy based on the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam has developed a strong and close friendship with Canada. The relationship between the two countries has become stronger and stronger.



He said that since declaring its independence, Vietnam has continued to creatively apply Ho Chi Minh's thought and has achieved outstanding achievements in both the cause of socialism construction and foreign affairs.



The Communist Party of Vietnam has built a modern and strong socialist society, bringing prosperity and happiness to Vietnamese people, he stressed, noting that the application of Ho Chi Minh's thought in its foreign policy has helped Vietnam become a country with full sovereignty and close relations with the world community.



Vietnam's domestic and international achievements are rooted in the immortal legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, he said./.