Business Vietravel Airlines becomes official airline partner for SEA Games 31 Vietravel Airlines has become the official airline partner for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) following an agreement signed between the carrier and the organisers on May 5.

Business Project launched to help Vietnam spur energy efficiency Using energy economically and efficiently is a practical solution to help ensure national energy security, develop the economy, protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Saving and Sustainable Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on May 5.

Business Vietnamese economy to recover fast this year: UNDP representative There are promising signs for Vietnam and its economic recovery this year, Caitlin Wiesen, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative in Vietnam has said.

Business Coal miners expect good year on higher demand, rising prices Coal mining enterprises are bullish about their business operations on high coal demand, after positive results in the first quarter of 2022 with many exceeding targets.