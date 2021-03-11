Business Vietnam to become world’s key shrimp producer Vietnam is expected to become one of the world’s top shrimp producers thanks to its positive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its modern shrimp farming models, according to industry insiders.

Business Bangladesh approves proposal to import rice from Vietnam The Government of Bangladesh has approved three separate proposals to procure 350,000 tonnes of rice under the direct procurement method (DPM) from Vietnam, India and Thailand.

Business E-commerce websites to be given ratings E-commerce websites will be given ratings to increase customers’ trust in purchasing and payment activities in the online environment.

Business Plan being built to develop major SoEs A plan is being devised to develop large-scale State-owned enterprises (SoEs), especially multi-ownership ones, to promote their role in paving the way for and guiding businesses in other economic sectors.