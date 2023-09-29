More and more Korean tourists are flocking to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Attractive theme parks, stunning paradise-like beaches, and the highest peak in Indochina are just some of the reasons why more and more Korean tourists are flocking to Vietnam, accounting for up to 30% of the total foreign arrivals in the first seven months of this year.

During the period, the Republic of Korea was the biggest source of tourists to Vietnam with over 1.9 million, reported the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

It was initially expected that the number of Korean visitors to Vietnam would decrease after the summer as August is traditionally considered low season for international tourists. However, in August alone, 385,904 Koreans arrived in Vietnam, up nearly 100,000 compared to the previous month, demonstrating Vietnam's growing appeal to travellers from the land of kimchi.

According to a survey by the digital travel platform Agoda, Korean tourists have shown a special fondness for Vietnam by ranking it at the top of their list of international travel destinations. Among them, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and coastal cities are particularly favoured.

Explaining this, Yong Sung Ok, head of the Southeast Asia region at Hanatour, one of the leading travel companies in the RoK, said Vietnam is the most searched for and popular destination among Korean tourists recently. The close geographical proximity, the availability of numerous flights, and relatively affordable airfare prices all contribute to this popularity. In addition to what he shared, various attractive destinations with a wide range of experiences are also a magnet for them.

Da Nang - a magnet for Korean tourists



In the eyes of Koreans, Da Nang, a city known as the "most worth living" in Vietnam, is an ideal destination. It is easy to reach with reasonable prices, boasts stunning beaches, offers diverse culinary experiences and numerous options of luxurious beachside resorts.

Premier Village Danang Resort in My An beach

Yong said the Koreans love Da Nang the most because it provides a perfect blend of sightseeing and entertainment. "Da Nang is famous among Koreans. It has many attractive attractions, top-notch tourism infrastructure, and a conveniently located airport with a variety of hotel and resort choices. In addition, the infrastructure, transportation, and security are all excellent. The cuisine is also a strength with dishes that Koreans enjoy", Yong praised the city by the Han river.

It could be said that there are few places that “please” tourists like Da Nang where visitors could enjoy both the seaside and a multitude of exciting mountain experiences. One destination that attracts a substantial number of Korean tourists, surpassing those from other international markets, is Sun World Ba Na Hills.

Golden Bridge - a symbol of Vietnam's tourism

With a year-round cool climate reminiscent of European temperate regions, spectacular natural landscapes, captivating photo spots like the Golden Bridge, French Village, Eclipse Square, Sun Waterfall and a host of lively events throughout the four seasons, Sun World Ba Na Hills is always a top attraction that Korean tourists recommend visiting by word of mouth when exploring Da Nang. Ba Na Hills is suitable for travellers of all ages and genders, catering to couples, families and group travelers alike.

Statistics showed that in the early months of this year, Korean visitors accounted for about 33% of the total arrivals in Ba Na Hills. Even during the summer months, this figure remained above 15%, while those from other markets made up only about 1-5%.

"Visiting Sun World Ba Na Hills is very worthwhile. It feels like getting an extra visa to Europe while being in Vietnam," said Choi Hyun, a visitor from Gangwon province. Meanwhile, Cho Il-sang from Seoul commented, "In addition to the Golden Bridge, Sun World Ba Na Hills is also famous for its all-in-one amusement park, offering a lot of exciting and interesting experiences in a single visit".

Recently, the RoK’s Financial News also pointed out that for every three tourists in Sun World Ba Na Hills, one is from the RoK. According to an interview with a representative of the tourist site, one of the reasons that attract Korean tourists to the site is that it suits their preferences. The Koreans enjoy the atmosphere of an old European town and are interested in places highly rated on Instagram. In particular, they consider the Golden Bridge one of the symbols of Vietnam’s tourism.

Phu Quoc - "rising star" for Koreans

The RoK's Yonhap News recently commented that compared to Da Nang or Ha Long, Phu Quoc is still a lesser-known paradise. According to its survey, the number of Koreans visiting Phu Quoc is gradually increasing due to word-of-mouth effects, and it is considered "wise to visit at this time, before it becomes too famous".

Hon Thom sea cable car route - one of three longest route in the world

The influx of Korean tourists to the island is on the rise, to the extent that Korean signage at restaurants and massage parlors could often be seen in the island city centre. Korean visitors also enjoy savouring fresh seafood and fish sauce – the local specialty.

According to a representative from Sun World Hon Thom, Korean visitors account for nearly half of the total who use the cable car system, with Chinese following closely behind. The Koreans enjoy riding the world's longest 3-rope cable car to admire the pristine, emerald-green beaches of Phu Quoc from above. Additionally, the availability of resorts with stunning ocean views and a variety of experiences such as exploring the island's culture and history, visiting the Sunset Town, have made Phu Quoc an increasingly popular choice for Korean tourists when traveling to Vietnam.

Fansipan - "Koreans Love Mountains"

Apart from the coastal cities that lure Koreans such as Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, Korean tourists have also begun to choose highland destinations in Vietnam, especially Sa Pa, because of the cable car to the peak of Fansipan, similar to Ba Na Hills.

Yong said the Koreans have an affinity for mountains. "Personally, I enjoy taking cable cars. I think the most appealing aspect is being able to admire the scenery from above," he noted.

The cable car to the peak of Fansipan

In the first half of this year, Sun World Fansipan Legend recorded 14,300 Korean visitors, accounting for 11% of the total arrivals in Fansipan. This figure increased compared to the previous years. On several days, Korean tourists even led the number of foreign arrivals in the area.

One of the reasons is the high number of check-ins on Instagram at this location. Korean tourists are "captivated" by the cable car route that passes over the stunning terraced fields characteristic of the northwestern region of Vietnam or by riding the red mountain railway train through the picturesque Muong Hoa valley, reminiscent of Switzerland.

Korean visitors at a ckeck-in point at the peak of Fansipan

Furthermore, conquering the height of Fansipan is also one of those reasons that Koreans find it fascinating. "Vietnam's Fansipan peak is 3,143m high, almost double the height of Halla, the highest mountain in the RoK. This makes us excited," said Jung Yuri, a tourist from Jeju island home to Mount Halla. Many Korean visitors to Fansipan liken its beautiful landscape to what they imagine a paradise to be like.

Thanks to these attractive destinations offering diverse experiences, Vietnam's tourism will continue to attract more Korean tourists in the future. Not only Da Nang, Korean tourists will also add many other destinations in this S-shaped land to their "must-visit" list to experience an incredibly fascinating Vietnam with its unique landscapes in each region./.

