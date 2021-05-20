Accordingly, Vietnam’s industrial production continued its growth momentum, increasing by over 1 percent against March, or more than 24 percent compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from retail sales in April began to expand after two consecutive months of decline. The consumer price index also recorded a slight increase, reflecting a recovery in household consumption.

In terms of exports, a double-digit growth was recorded in all major export items, with the fastest increase in the export revenue of machinery.

However, the bank warned that measures applied by the government to fight the latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic would affect domestic economic activities, especially tourism, transportation and retail./.

VNA