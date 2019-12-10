Politics Party official works with Vietnamese delegation to UN Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on December 9 had a working session with the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) and representative agencies after attending the Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP 2019) at Harvard University in Boston.

Politics National assembly Chairwoman meets with Vietnamese expats in Russia As part of her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese community, as well as Hanoi-Moscow center.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets Vietnamese community in Russia Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan left Kazan city in the Republic of Tatarstan for Moscow on December 9 (local time), continuing her official visit to Russia.

Politics Conclusion on wrongdoings at Vietnam Steel Corp.’s Party organization The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission convened its 41st meeting in Hanoi from December 4-6, focusing on the wrongdoings at the Standing Board of Party Committee of the Vietnam Steel Corporation (VSC).