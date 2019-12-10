Vietnam’s audit agency eyes partnership with France
Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Do Duc Phoc has paid a visit to France to seek partnerships and learn from French auditing experience.
Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Do Duc Phoc. (Photo: VNA)
Paris (VNA) – Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Do Duc Phoc has paid a visit to France to seek partnerships and learn from French auditing experience.
Phoc had a meeting with the National School of Administration (ENA) of France in Strasbourg, which provides training for senior French officials.
He said building capacity and improving the quality of state auditing are priorities for the SAV to realise its development strategy by 2020 and its role as Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) from 2018 – 2021.
He said the meeting is a good chance for the two sides to start sharing experience and practices that can help the SAV strengthen its operations and management.
Alexandre Tran Chuong, Head of the ENA’s Asia-Oceania Department, said the school is willing to support the SAV in personnel training by sending experts to lecture at the SAV or admitting SAV officials on its courses.
Earlier in Paris, the Vietnamese delegation visited the National Assembly of France where they were welcomed by Sylvie Malgouyard, Officer Assistant of the Division of Interparliamentary Cooperation. The two sides discussed the organisational structure and coordination between the French Court of Audit and the National Assembly.
The SAV has cooperated closely with the Vietnamese National Assembly’s committees to strengthen state auditing quality, Phoc said. The agency has actively discussed with these committees and learned from experience of supreme audit institutions of developed countries to increase its effectiveness, he added.
He said his trip to France was part of the EU-funded Public Finance Modernisation Programme in Vietnam (EU-PFMO)./.