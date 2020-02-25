Vietnam’s audit officials attend int’l integrity seminar in Hungary
A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam led by Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc are taking part in the 7th international integrity seminar that opened in Budapest, Hungary, on February 24.
Vietnamese Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc (L) presents a gift to President of the State Audit Office of Hungary László Domokos at a bilateral meeting in Budapest (Photo: VNA)
The seminar, organised by the State Audit Office of Hungary since 2014, focuses on integrity, transparency and corruption fight to provide specialised assistance for members of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).
Welcoming delegates, President of the State Audit Office of Hungary László Domokos said this time's event centres on the integrity of public businesses, noting that this topic features a number of challenges facing INTOSAI members which hold an important role in corruption prevention and control.
From 2016 to 2018, the State Audit Office of Hungary conducted an integrity survey at State-owned enterprises (SOEs). Basing on survey results, the country’s Government has issued policies for enhancing integrity in these firms – one of the main pillars in Hungary’s anti-corruption strategy, according to him.
During the five-day seminar, participants will share auditing knowledge and experience. They will also listen to speeches on governments’ expectations of integrity enhancement at SOEs, integrity surveys at SOEs, and the use of survey results in risk analysis.
As part of the event, the Vietnamese delegation had a meeting with audit officials of Hungary. Both sides said they attach importance to the two state audit offices’ cooperation and hope that this relationship will be reinforced more comprehensively and effectively in the time ahead./.