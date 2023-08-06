Business Inter-regional traffic connections driving force for south-eastern region’s growth Localities in the south-eastern region are mobilising all resources to speed up the progress of major transport projects that will enhance inter-regional connectivity, reduce traffic jams, and create a driving force for socio-economic development in the region.

Business Infographic Vietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.

Business Vietnam’s macro-economy stays stable, inflation controlled: official Vietnam’s marco-economic continues to stay stable and inflation is controlled Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a press conference following monthly cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Business Vietnam, RoK promote digital technology cooperation Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam and Deputy Minister of Science and ICT Park Yun-kyu of the Republic of Korea (RoK) held an online meeting on August 4 to discuss measures to promote cooperation in information technology between the two countries.