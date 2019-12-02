Two trade pacts with Pacific nations and the EU, known as CPTPP and EVFTA respectively, will have a wide-ranging impact on the Vietnamese economy in the next five years.

Insiders said they could increase Vietnam’s GDP up by 4.3% and 1.3% respectively by 2030 thanks to their larger scope than other free trade deals, covering not only trade but also how the traded goods are made.

Under a more positive forecast, Vietnam’s average growth during the 2021-2025 period could hit 7.5% per year if the country can take advantage of technologies brought about by the fourth industrial revolution and attracts investment of higher quality.

According to experts, Vietnam’s growth drivers during the 2016-2020 period have not changed much, still mainly relying on investment, with the economic structure shifting rapidly to services while the industrial foundation remains weak./.

NDO