Business Reference exchange rate down on first day after Tet holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,081 VND/USD on February 7, the first working day after the 9-day Tet holiday, down 18 VND from the day just before the holiday (January 28).

Business Higher determination needed to ensure progress of Long Thanh airport project: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested higher determination and stronger performance from relevant ministries, sectors and agencies in the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport while visiting the project site on February 6.