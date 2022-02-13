Business Ninh Thuan strives to become renewable energy hub The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan has worked to turn itself among leading localities of Vietnam in renewable energy, with a total installed capacity of 3,475 MW as of late 2021.

Business Bac Kan developing OCOP products for export Enhancing the value of local products is a top priority in agricultural development in the northern province of Bac Kan. This is illustrated through its efforts to improve the quality of the “One Commune One Product”, or OCOP, export items.