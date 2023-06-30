Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy suits all times: Lao official
Senior reporter Khamvisan Keosouphan (Photo coutesy of the reporter)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” is suitable for all times, said senior reporter Khamvisan Keosouphan, former Assistant to the Chairperson of the Propaganda and Training Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee.
As a veteran journalist who always keeps a close watch on the Vietnam situation, Khamvisan said he was impressed with a speech of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong about the country’s foreign policy.
According to him, in this speech, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong clarified the nature and direction of Vietnam's diplomacy, which has been drawn up during thousands of years of the Vietnamese people's nation building, safeguarding and development, based on the immutability principle and cross-cutting thought of “independence, self-resilience and ensuring national interests at the highest”.
The journalist also expressed his impression with Trong’s opinions and analyses on President Ho Chi Minh's thought on diplomacy, an inheritance from the philosophy and diplomatic tradition of previous generations which had been absorbed, summarized and developed by the late President, who was also the first Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.
Citing Trong's speech, Khamvisan said it was a smooth combination of patriotism, national culture and diplomatic tradition of Vietnam with the world's cultural quintessence and diplomatic experience. This type of diplomacy always upholds the goal of national independence and the spirit of peace and friendship, uses diplomacy to repel conflicts, and closely follow world realities to bring Vietnam into the flow of the times.
He stressed that the “bamboo diplomacy” is imbued with the Vietnamese identity, and is soft and wise but still resilient and resolute; flexible and creative but steadfast, persistent and valiant against all challenges and difficulties facing national independence and people’s happiness; and united and humanitarian but resolute and patient in safeguarding the national interest, as described by the Party chief.
This type of diplomacy will not only suit Vietnam's conditions and meet the country's development needs in the current period, but also is suitable for all times, he added./.