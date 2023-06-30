World Bangkok pilots automatic traffic-management system With support of the Japan Agency for International Cooperation (JICA), Thailand’s Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched an automatic traffic-management system on four city roads in a pilot project aimed at boosting vehicle flow along the routes.

World Thai baht at 7-month low The Thai baht (THB) weakened to a seven-month low on June 28 as political uncertainty dampened investor appetite, while most other emerging Asian currencies also depreciated against a firmer dollar after resilient US data eased recession concerns.

World Vietnam attends annual CSIS conference on East Sea A Vietnamese delegation attended the 13th annual conference on the East Sea held by the Washington DC-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on June 29 (Vietnam time).