As languages evolve and get more frequently adapted by other countries, Merriam-Webster regularly adds new words to its language information platform.

In September, Merriam-Webster announced that it officially added 370 new words, including “banh mi”.

The dictionary defines banh mi as “a usually spicy sandwich in Vietnamese cuisine consisting of a split baguette filled typically with meat (such as pork or chicken), and pickled vegetables (such as carrot and daikon), and garnished with cilantro and often cucumbers.”

Pho, considered the most famous Vietnamese cuisine, was added to the dictionary in 2014./.

VNA