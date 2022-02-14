Business VAT cut expected to boost Vietnam's economy The reduction of value-added tax (VAT) from 10 percent to 8 percent will help stimulate various sectors in the economy.

Business Ample space for Vietnam to boost exports to US: experts Vietnam and the US should enhance connectivity and work to ensure continuity of supply chains and prevent adverse impacts on the production sector, which has already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,096 VND/USD on February 14, up 6 VND from the rate on the last working day of the previous week (February 11).