Vietnam's beauty, achievements showcased at Mexico City exhibition
Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam addresses the opening of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Mexico City (VNA) – A photo exhibition themed “Vietnam – Attraction and Dynamism” is underway in Mexico City, featuring a strong and beautiful nation of Vietnam.
Opening the event, which is part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Mexico diplomatic relations, Mariana Flores Mayen from the General Coordination of Advisors and International Affairs of the Government of Mexico City said that the 30 photos displayed at the exhibition give visitors a deeper insight into the natural beauty, culture, people of Vietnam as well as the country’s socio-economic development achievements.
The official said that the exhibition expects about 500,000 visitors as it remains open period from November 9-11.
Meanwhile, Jose Manuel Gonzales, Director Mexico City Centre of History, showed his impression at the photos which spotlight the soul and character of the Vietnamese people.
For his part, Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam said he hopes the exhibition will give a brief introduction of the nature and daily life of the Vietnamese people as well as the attainments in the cause of renewal and socio-economic development of Vietnam – a friendly nation that always opens its arms to foreign friends.
According to the diplomat, the exhibition is hoped to bring the people of the two countries closer together, thus further deepening the already sound solidarity and friendship between the two nations.
Earlier in October, the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico also joined the ASEAN Bazaar in Mexico City./.