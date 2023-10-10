Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for friendly match against China: Head coach Vietnam are ready for international friendly matches on the FIFA Days in October, including a match against China in Dalian on October 10, said head coach Philippe Troussier.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese traditional “ao dai” introduced in US During a recent cultural event hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in the US, wives of ambassadors of foreign countries in the US showcased the elegance of Vietnamese “ao dai” (traditional long dress).

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s sports delegation brings home 27 medals from ASIAD 19 The last members of the Vietnamese sports delegation arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on October 9, wrapping up their 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) journey with a total of 27 medals.