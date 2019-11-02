The festival’s founder and head of its organising board, composer and music producer Quốc Trung, said over four editions since its debut in 2013, the festival has received more than 200 artists from 20 countries and territories, and 125,000 attendees.

The event was nominated at the ‘Vietnamese Grammy’ Devotion Awards for four consecutive years and won the award for Music Show/Festival of the Year in 2015.

The festival has also been celebrated as part of Hà Nội’s long-term cultural development plan, which was approved by the city’s People’s Committee Chairman.

This year, the festival will take place from November 1 to 3. It is expected to welcome artists from Ireland, Denmark, the US and the Republic of Korea, among others.

Previous editions of the festival have featured performances by Grammy-winning soul singer Joss Stone, best-selling string quartet Bond and the world-famous rock band Scorpions./.

VNA