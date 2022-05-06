Vietnam’s biggest single-body high-speed ship launched
Thang Long, the biggest single-body high-speed ship in Vietnam, was launched in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 6, and will start offering services between Vung Tau city and Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in June.
The launching ceremony was jointly held by Phu Quoc Express JSC and 189 One Member Limited Company under the General Department of Defence Industry.
Measuring 77.46 metres in length, the four-deck vessel was designed to carry up to 1,017 passengers, using three Rolls – Royce MTU engines, with a maximum speed of 30 nautical miles per hour.
Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Phu Quoc Express JSC Vu Van Khuong said his company has manufactured 11 modern ships so far which are offering services to major islands like Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Nam Du and Ly Son./.