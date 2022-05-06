Business Pangasius exports to US enjoy record prices The average price of Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) exported to the US increased sharply in the first quarter of this year to the highest ever level of 4.5 USD per kilogramme, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business New real estate firms up sharply in Q1 The number of newly-established real estate companies surged 47.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of the reviving property market after COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on May 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,130 VND/USD on May 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vingroup issues 525 million USD bonds on international market in May Vingroup has just announced its bond issuance on the international market in 2022, worth 525 million USD, with the offering price of 1 million USD a bond. The issue date is expected to be in May.