Vietnam’s biotechnology invention receives patent in US
The University of Science under the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) has received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its new invention in bio-technology.
The invention “Mixture of cell extract and method for site-directed cloning” relates generally to the field of DNA cloning. It specifically relates to reagents and DNA cloning method based on homologous recombination for a site directed cloning of a DNA fragment into a vector.
Since the first success in 1972, DNA cloning has been widely used and rapidly become the basic and critical technique in biology and biotechnology. Due to its importance, a great number of methods has been developed by a multitude of laboratories to improve efficiency and to reduce the cost of cloning.
The invention has a great potential for the development of an easy, cost-effective, accurate and site-directed DNA cloning kit in Vietnam to replace imported products./.