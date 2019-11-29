Business More than 6 million foreign tourists visit Hanoi in 11 months The capital city of Hanoi welcomed more than 6 million foreign visitors in the period from January to November this year, a 12 percent increase from the same period last year.

Business Vietnam, Czech Republic look to bolster trade partnership A Vietnam-Czech Republic trade promotion seminar was held in Prague, the Czech Republic on November 28 to help enterprises from both sides seek investment and cooperation opportunities, contributing to promoting their bilateral economic and trade partnership.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on November 29, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Meet the UK 2019 connects Vietnam, UK together The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, the UK Embassy in Vietnam and the British Business Group in Vietnam held “Meet the UK 2019” event in Hanoi on November 28.