Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the opening ceremony of the first Vietnam brocade culture festival in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 14 (Photo: VNA)

–Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recommended the Ministry of Information and Communications and media agencies build a strategy to promote Vietnamese brocade products to locals and foreign consumers.The Government leader made the recommendation at the opening ceremony of the first Vietnam brocade culture festival in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 14.In his speech, PM Phuc told agencies, particularly the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), to integrate Vietnamese brocade culture into the tourism development strategy.“Let each brocade tell an interesting historical and cultural story, which reflects the hopes and atheistic values that make up the cultural diversities of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic communities,” he said.PM Phuc said he wants to offer made-in-Vietnam brocade products as gifts to foreign dignitaries during his overseas working trips.He requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the MCST and the fashion and garment-textile industries to make brocade a material for high-end fashion.The Government will study mechanisms to preserve traditional brocade values, the PM stated.He called for startup spirit among Vietnamese, particularly youths, to tap brocade business potential and urged efforts to bring the culture closer to tourists, as well as to fashion designers and shows in Vietnam and overseas.Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Ton Thi Ngoc Hanh said the festival aims to honour the remarkable culture of Vietnamese ethnic groups, celebrate the province’s 15th founding anniversary and promote local tourism.Lasting until January 16, the event attractsmore than 2,000 professional and amateur craftsmen and artists from 17 Vietnamese provinces and cities as well as foreign delegations from Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.Highlights of the festival include an exhibition of Vietnamese brocade cultural spaces, brocade weaving sessions, the restoration of aspects of traditional ethnic minority festivals and art performances. A conference on brocade culture, a carnival and a brocade fashion show are also scheduled to take place.-VNA