Business Petrol prices down by over 800 VND per litre The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted down starting from 3pm on April 12 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Business US cuts down anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey by almost sevenfold The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has slashed the anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey exporters by almost sevenfold compared to its preliminary conclusions, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Hyundai auto sales surge nearly 70 percent in March Sales of Hyundai automobiles in March jumped 69.4 percent month-on-month to 7,069 units, raising the total sales in the first quarter of 2022 to 18,670, an increase of 17.5 percent compared to the same period last year, according TC Group.