Politics Citizen protection work bolstered amid COVID-19: Deputy FM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and relevant ministries and localities arranged over 300 flights in 2020 to bring nearly 85,000 citizens home from 59 countries and territories, according to Deputy Minister To Anh Dung.

Politics Women parliamentarians play important role in Vietnam’s development: study The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is looking forward to continuing to work with Vietnam’s National Assembly towards closing the gender gap, both qualitatively and quantitatively, UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen noted.

Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM+ WG via video conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) via video conference on February 4.