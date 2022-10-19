Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has received a petition for an anti-dumping investigation into clipboards imported from Vietnam, China and India, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority.



The preliminary data from the US International Trade Commission showed that during 2019-2021, the value of Vietnam’s exports to the US, which were under investigation, surged to nearly 31 million USD in 2021 from 6 million USD in 2019.



Under the US investigation regulations, the DOC will decide to initiate an investigation into the case within 20 days from the date of receipt of the petition. The expected date is November 1.



In order to protect their legitimate interests, the Vietnamese producers and exporters are advised to actively study and grasp the US’s anti-dumping investigation procedures.



They are required to fully follow the US investigation agency’s requirements and work closely with the Trade Remedies Authority during the investigation./.