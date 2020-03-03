Vietnam’s coronavirus song praised on American TV show
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, an American late-night talk and news satire television programme hosted by comedian John Oliver, has praised a Vietnamese song on how to fight the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).
English-American comedian and writer Oliver describes the song as an "incredible" public information video about how to restrain the spread of the coronavirus through proper hygiene. (Source: VNA)
The song, entitled "Ghen Co Vy”, was covered from “Ghen” (Jealousy), a popular joint music product of pop singers Min and Erik, composer Khac Hung, and the Ministry of Health.
English-American comedian and writer Oliver described the song as an "incredible" public information video about how to restrain the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) through proper hygiene.
"Vietnam made a song about washing your hands to prevent coronavirus infection and it absolutely slaps! That’s a genuine club banger right there!" he remarked.
Parts of the song’s animated music video, depicting comedic images of the novel coronavirus and people wearing masks and washing their hands to prevent infection, were shown in the episode.
Vietnam has recorded 16 COVID-19 infection cases so far. All of them have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals./.