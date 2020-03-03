Society Body of missing Vietnamese sailor found in sunken Panamanian ship Nguyen Van Tri, one of the two Vietnamese sailors working onboard a Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank on October 12, 2019 in Tokyo Bay of Japan, was found dead inside the vessel.

Society Russian version of VietnamPlus e-newspaper makes debut VietnamPlus, an e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), launched its Russian version at https://ru.vietnamplus.vn on March 3, raising the number of languages it is publishing to six, including Vietnamese, English, Chinese, French and Spanish.

Society Work starts on another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument Construction of a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument began in the Cambodian province of Kampong Speu on March 2.