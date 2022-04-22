Business Vietnam-Laos trade increases by 19.2 percent in Q1 Two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Lao topped 403 million USD in the first quarter of this year, up 19.2 percent over the same period last year, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Laos.

Business Vietnam Blockchain Union makes debut Vietnam Blockchain Union (VBU) was launched at a ceremony held by Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on April 21, aiming to connect the technology business community and provide consultancy to related agencies to develop policies and legal frameworks on Blockchain technology, digital assets, and currencies.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on April 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 22, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches 211.5 million USD According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the sharp increase was largely attributed to extra investment from Vietnam injected into overseas projects.