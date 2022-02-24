Health MoH issues new guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in children The Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in children, especially children under 12 months who are at high risk of severe disease.

Health Government leader orders faster vaccination rollout Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the completion of administering booster shots to those aged 18 and above within the first quarter of 2022 amid complex and unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Ministry of Health publicises prices of Molnupiravir drugs produced in Vietnam The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the prices of COVID-19 treatment drugs containing active ingredient Molnupiravir produced by three Vietnamese manufacturers.