Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload exceeds 3 million
The national caseload of COVID-19 has exceeded 3 million with 69,128 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 23 to 4pm February 24, up 8,781 from the previous day, including 9 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 8,864 cases, followed by Bac Giang with 4,171 and Hai Duong with 2,948.
The national tally reached 3,041,506, including 205 infections of Omicron.
There are 3,137 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 111 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 39,884.
A total 19,062 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,339,784.
By February 23, the country had injected over 192.67 million doses of vaccines to date, with over 67.17 million people over 18 and 8.13 million children from 12-17 having received two shots, while more than 37.90 million booster shots and third shots had been administered./.