Health Workers in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh receive COVID-19 vaccinations Workers in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, two localities hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, began receiving vaccinations on May 27.

Health Bac Ninh sets up 2 more COVID-19 treatment hospitals The authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh, which is a current hotspot of COVID-19, has decided to establish two more hospitals that together are capable of accommodating 700 beds to treat infected people.

Health Vietnam confirms 24 domestic COVID-19 infections on early May 27 morning The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 4,621 cases, with 24 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 27, according to the Ministry of Health.