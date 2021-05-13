Health Vietnam logs 35 COVID-19 infections on early May 13 Vietnam logged 35 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on May 13, 33 of which were recorded in quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam basically bringing COVID-19 under control Vietnam has exerted sound control over the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, particularly at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (Hospital K), Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen affirmed at a May 12 online working session with the two medical facilities, which have been hotspots during this outbreak.