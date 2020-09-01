On eight-month calculation, the index rose by nearly 4 percent year-on-year, the highest in the past five years.

Among 11 categories of goods and services, seven saw rising prices, including food and dining services, beverages and cigarettes, housing and construction materials, medicines and medical services, transportation, education, goods and other services.

Three others posted decrease in prices, including apparel, headwear and footwear, post and telecommunications, entertainment and tourism.

Hike of school tuition for 2020-2021 academic year also pushed up education prices index by 0.18 percent from the previous month./.

VNA