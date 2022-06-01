Business Infographic Vietnam’s textile exports to the US hit 10-year high Vietnam’s textile and garment exports to the United States in the first quarter of the year reached nearly US$4.36 billion, up 24..% year-on-year, the highest ever since 2012, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up in Jan-April Total foreign trade in agricultural, forestry and aquatic products hit some 31.8 billion USD in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 7 percent against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Of the figure, exports were worth 17.9 billion USD, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, while imports totalled 13.9 billion USD, down 2.3 percent.

Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.5 bln USD in four months Viet Nam recorded a trade surplus of 2.53 billion USD in the first four months of this year, doubling that of the same period last year, indicating continued recovery.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production soars in Jan-April The index of industrial production in January - April period continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, the General Statistics Office said.