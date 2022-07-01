The CPI was up 2.96% in the second quarter, and 3.37% in June alone, compared to the same period last year.



The statistics office attributed the CPI hike to the increase in prices of essential consumer goods and services, materials for production and transportation costs.



The global economic recovery, the increasing demand for raw materials and fuel for production, and the disruption in supply chains are main reasons behind the sharp surge of commodity prices on the international market.



The GSO said prices of petrol and gas in the second quarter increased by nearly 55% and 31% year on year, causing the overall CPI to rise by 1.98 and 0.45 percentage points, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices of education services, housing rental and pork saw a considerable declines, helping push the CPI down./.

VNA