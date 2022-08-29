Vietnam’s CPI up 2.58% in January-August
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month, 3.6% against December 2021, and 2.89% year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on August 29.
In the January-August period, the index went up 2.58% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the country’s core inflation rose by 1.64%.
Among the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services, nine reported price hikes.
Meanwhile, decreases were seen in the prices of educational services (down 3.14%) and post and telecommunications services (down 0.46%).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)To actively respond to challenges posed by increasing inflation pressure, the Government has directed ministries, sectors and localities to take concerted measures to stabilise prices, and minimise inflation’s negative impacts on socio-economic development.
According to the GSO, August’s core inflation was up 0.4% m-o-m, and 3.06% y-o-y, making it increase by 1.64% y-o-y in the first eight months of this year./.