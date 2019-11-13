Vietnam’s cultural shows promote tourism in Israel
Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Israel and Vietravel tour operator co-hosted cultural shows named “Vietnam Night” in Tel Aviv on November 11 – 12 to promote Vietnamese cultural beauty and boost tourism.
The two shows, one held at Crowne Plaza, the other at the embassy, featured Vietnamese traditional music performances by artists from Ho Chi Minh City and screening of videos on Vietnamese popular destinations, such as Hanoi, Hoi An Ancient Town, Ha Long Bay, Sapa and Ha Giang. They attracted both Israeli audience and Vietnamese people living in the country.
Speaking at the events, Vietnamese Ambassador Do Minh Hung said he expects the two shows will give local audience a glance into Vietnamese culture and more Israeli visitors will know about Vietnam.
Tourism has become one of the key economic sectors in Vietnam, Hung said. Last year, the country welcomed about 25,000 Israeli tourist arrivals, which are likely to reach 36,000 at the end of 2019, he added.
The embassy has prioritised accelerating people-to-people exchanges, cultural cooperation and tourism connectivity between the Vietnam and Israel, the diplomat noted. It has worked with local competent authorities and travel firms and received their support to boost tourism and to launch direct flights between the two countries./.