Lion dancing at the first Vietnam Festival (Source: VNA)

– The first Vietnam Festival was organised in Lyon, France on July 6-7, entertaining visitors with traditional music, lion dances and ao dai (long dress) performances.Roland Beaumont, President of the Asia New Génération Vietnam organisation and director general of the festival, affirmed that the event offered a good chance for French friends to understand more about Vietnam’s culture.The event attracted the participation of many artists of Vietnamese origin.Director-actor Jean-Claude Tran expressed his honour to be invited to the festival, saying that it helps remind the Vietnamese community in France of their homeland and popularize Vietnam’s cultural identities to international friends.-VNA