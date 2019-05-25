A photo exhibition featuring Vietnam's land and people held at the festival (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese people living in the Czech Republic brought renowned Vietnamese songs to a festival of ethnic minority groups which was held in Ustecky province on May 24.The Government of the Czech Republic officially recognised the Vietnamese community living in the country as an ethnic minority group in mid-2013.This was the fifth time the festival has been held in Ustecky, aiming to introduce cultures of the ethnic minority groups to local people so as to enhance mutual understanding and narrow gaps between groups.Phan Dang Anh, member of the council of ethnic minority groups of Ustecky province, said that attending the annual event, the Vietnamese community wants to help people in the Czech Republic and other countries understand more about Vietnam.At this year’s event, Nguyen Lan Chi, a Vietnamese student, was named among the three excellent students to receive rewards from the council.-VNA