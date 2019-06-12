Participants of the event (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Australia on June 12 hosted an event to promote Vietnam’s culture and tourism in Australia and enhance exchanges between Vietnamese women and international friends in the country.



The event, second of its kind, was part of activities of the Association of Spouses of Heads of the Missions (ASHOM) in the capital city of Canberra, with the participation of ambassadors’ spouses and female diplomats of 40 nations.



The wife of Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, said the event helped boost mutual understanding, friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and countries across the world.



She noted that Vietnam’s tourism made great stride in 2018. The country was named among best Asian destinations for the first time last September, and won Asia's best golf destination for two consecutive years.



According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Vietnam welcomed about 15.6 million foreign visitors in 2018. The country has developed numerous tourism products, including cultural tourism, sea and eco-tourism, among others, she added.



A video clip featuring famous attractions and recipes of Vietnamese dishes was shown to participants at the event, along with art performances staged by Vietnamese students in Australia.



A sub-programme introducing Vietnamese cuisine was held at the end of the event.-VNA