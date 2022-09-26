Culture - Sports Dugout boats – a symbol of the Central Highlands A dugout boat is made from a hollowed-out tree and is considered a symbol of strength and the culture of many ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands.

Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai A ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognizing Xoe Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was held in Nghia Lo town, the northwestern province of Yen Bai, on September 24.

Culture - Sports Vietnam's traditional costumes, music impress German friends "Vietnam is part of my heart," stated President of the Germany-Vietnam Friendship Association Rolf Schulze, who served as German Ambassador to Vietnam during 2007-2011, while attending an event to introduce traditional costumes and musical instruments of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Venice exhibition introduces land, people of Vietnam A photo exhibition has been underway in Venice, Italy to introduce the nation, people and festivals of Vietnam to local friends on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day.