Vietnam is showcasing the latest achievements of its defence industry at the 8th Indonesia Defence Expo & Forum 2018 (INDODEFENCE 2018) which opened in Jakarta on November 7.According to Major General Doan Hung Minh, deputy head of the General Department of Defence Industry under the Ministry of Defence, all products on displayed at Vietnam’s stall have been designed by Vietnam. Some have been exported, such as war ships, infantry guns and military communication equipment.Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong said Vietnam’s defence industry is little known of, so the expo is a good opportunity for the country to promote its defence products.He added that the event also offers chances for Vietnam to learn from other countries’ experience in developing the defence industry and seek potential partners for cooperation in the field.Visiting Vietnam’s stall at the expo, the Malaysian Navy’s Commander Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman said Vietnam’s defence industry has seen fast growth recently. He added that he hopes for stronger development of defence cooperation between the two countries and among members of the ASEAN for peaceful purpose.The biennial INDODEFENCE 2018 is one of the biggest events of the defence industry in Southeast Asia.This year’s event sees the participation of 68 countries, including the US, Russia, China, Sweden, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, India and Singapore.Several forums are expected to be held within the framework of the event, dealing with various themes such as defence business, cooperation on maritime security and anti-terrorism and aerospace business. A meeting at defence ministerial level will also be held.-VNA