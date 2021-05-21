Vietnam’s Defence Ministry offers medical supplies to Cambodian counterpart to fight COVID-19
The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence has presented medical supplies to support its Cambodian counterpart in the fight against COVID-19.
Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence has presented medical supplies to support its Cambodian counterpart in the fight against COVID-19.
The aid included disinfectant sprayers, protective clothing sets, N95 masks and gloves, among others.
At the handover ceremony, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth thanked Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence for the timely support, underlining that it will help Cambodia overcome this time of hardship.
He also spoke highly of Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control, hoping that with the direction of the Government and engagement of the whole political system, Vietnam will soon contain the current wave of the pandemic.
The assistance will be handed over to representatives of Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence at the Moc Bai border gate of Tay Ninh province next week./.