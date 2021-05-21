Society Mongolian Deputy PM thanks Vietnamese community for support in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister and head of the State Emergency Commission of Mongolia S. Amarsaikhan has thanked the Vietnamese community in the country for their support to Mongolians in the COVID-19 fight.

Society Firms satisfying epidemiological safety requirements would resume operation: Deputy PM The northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang need to quickly resume the operation of businesses that satisfy epidemiological safety requirements, especially those with big supply chains, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 21.

Society Aviation security to be strengthened during elections The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to raise the level of aviation security during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Society Vietnam hands over medical supplies to India for COVID-19 fight The Vietnamese Embassy in India has announced that it presented 109 ventilators and 50 oxygen generators to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.