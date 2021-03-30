Business Da Nang’s adjusted planning draws investors’ interest Eleven large corporations have registered to study investment in areas under Da Nang’s newly-adjusted planning just after the central city announced information on its adjusted planning by 2030 with vision until 2045 at a ceremony on March 29.

Business Southern provinces to expand industrial parks Provinces in the southern region plan to expand industrial parks (IPs) and continue improving the business climate to lure foreign investment following the containment of the third COVID-19 outbreak.

Business State budget revenue up slightly in Q1 The State budget revenue in the first quarter totalled 403.7 trillion VND (about 17.5 billion USD), equivalent to 30.1 percent of this year’s target and up 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on March 29.

Business HCM City firms in price programme seek to improve competitiveness Businesses in the Ho Chi Minh City price stabilisation programme have been encouraged to become more innovative in the face of tougher competition, experts have said.