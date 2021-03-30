Vietnam’s dental chain operator receives 24 mln USD from Singapore fund
Kim Dental, HCM City-based dental service provider, has been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – “Journey to Impact in Asia” – in recognition for its effort in increasing access to oral healthcare services and reducing the risks of oral and non-communicable diseases in Vietnam.
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Kim Dental, HCM City-based dental service provider, has been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – “Journey to Impact in Asia” – in recognition for its effort in increasing access to oral healthcare services and reducing the risks of oral and non-communicable diseases in Vietnam.
Previously, ABC World Asia, the Singapore-based private equity fund specialised in impact investing across Asia, has announced it has led a 24-million-USD Series B round in Kim Dental, among others.
Kim Dental CEO Su Duy Bin said he his company is proud to receive 24 million USD from ABC World Asia for the impact it brings to the society with standardised oral healthcare services which help improve medical service quality in Vietnam and prevent oral diseases.
Fock Siew Wah, ABC World Asia Chairman, said 2020 has presented the world with grave challenges in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We must recognise our greatest challenges cannot be solved by governments and philanthropy alone, business has an important role to play. More than ever, the world requires the robust and scalable power of finance to support the companies that can drive positive change.”
According to the ABC World Asia, Kim Dental delivers a large panel of oral health solutions to meet the needs of underserved and emerging middle class populations across Vietnam. It provides vital dental services to over 129,000 people last year.
Oral health is often neglected and continues to pose a major public health concern in many developing countries, despite being an important component of primary healthcare.
The report presents the result of interviews with 300 patients of Kim Dental across various age groups and locations, showing that 46 percent of them were “first-time” patients, and 75 percent felt more informed about how their behaviour affects their oral health.
Kim Dental operates a network of 19 dental clinics across six cities in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Tien Giang, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. The dental system operator employs more than 120 dentists and dental surgeons and owns a dental laboratory with in-house production of dental crowns, dentures and bridges./.
Previously, ABC World Asia, the Singapore-based private equity fund specialised in impact investing across Asia, has announced it has led a 24-million-USD Series B round in Kim Dental, among others.
Kim Dental CEO Su Duy Bin said he his company is proud to receive 24 million USD from ABC World Asia for the impact it brings to the society with standardised oral healthcare services which help improve medical service quality in Vietnam and prevent oral diseases.
Fock Siew Wah, ABC World Asia Chairman, said 2020 has presented the world with grave challenges in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We must recognise our greatest challenges cannot be solved by governments and philanthropy alone, business has an important role to play. More than ever, the world requires the robust and scalable power of finance to support the companies that can drive positive change.”
According to the ABC World Asia, Kim Dental delivers a large panel of oral health solutions to meet the needs of underserved and emerging middle class populations across Vietnam. It provides vital dental services to over 129,000 people last year.
Oral health is often neglected and continues to pose a major public health concern in many developing countries, despite being an important component of primary healthcare.
The report presents the result of interviews with 300 patients of Kim Dental across various age groups and locations, showing that 46 percent of them were “first-time” patients, and 75 percent felt more informed about how their behaviour affects their oral health.
Kim Dental operates a network of 19 dental clinics across six cities in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Tien Giang, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. The dental system operator employs more than 120 dentists and dental surgeons and owns a dental laboratory with in-house production of dental crowns, dentures and bridges./.