UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay, one of the most beautiful places in the world, was ranked first in the list by UK travel magazine Wanderlust.

The magazine commented: "These limestone karst pillars aren’t unique to Vietnam, but nowhere on Earth is their scale so dramatic, sprouting some 1,600 spines from the waters of the Gulf of Tonkin, birthing towering islands and islets out of bounds to all but the native seabirds that have made them home.”

The ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam is placed sixth on the list.

"Far removed from the fogs of exhaust that envelop many a visit to Southeast Asia, UNESCO-listed Hoi An is a quiet, sculpted riposte to the pace of modern Vietnamese life," Wanderlust described.

It suggested: "Walking along this picturesque town is like literally stepping back in time.” One of the top attractions is the Japanese Bridge, and museums await history buffs".

Meanwhile, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province in central Vietnam features great geological diversity and offers spectacular phenomena while harboring a high level of biodiversity and many endemic species.

The magazine wrote that the park was recognised by UNESCO long before Son Doong Cave, a 5 km-long cavern so big one could fit a skyscraper inside, was named the world’s largest cave.

More caves are being found all the time, with the glistening underground stalagmite field of newly discovered Hang Va becoming the latest to receive tours./.

VNA