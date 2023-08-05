Travel Infographic Vietnam targeting 5 night tourism products and services The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a project to promote the advantages of night products and services to help bolster the brand name to attract more visitors to the country, increase their spending, and extend their stay.

Travel Infographic Hoi An, HCM City among top 15 best cities in Asia in 2023 Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City are among the destinations appearing on a list from the World’s Best Awards 2023 as favourite cities in Asia, voted on by readers of US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.