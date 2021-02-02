Politics Cuban Party leader congratulates Nguyen Phu Trong on re-election First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz has conveyed his warmest congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee in the 13th tenure.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party chiefs hold phone talks Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Party General Secretary and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on February 2.

Politics Kuwait Emir impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic development Vietnamese Ambassador to Kuwait Ngo Toan Thang presented his credentials to the Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on February 2.

Politics Press conference: PM demands no yielding to challenges Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Government members to adopt measures to push economic growth forward in the first half of this year and perform the three key tasks of carrying out the resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, fighting COVID-19, and preparing for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.