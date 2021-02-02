Vietnam’s development contributes to global prosperity: Indian Ambassador
The freshly-concluded 13th National Party Congress has set out orientations for Vietnam’s development in the years to come, which is expected to actively contribute to the prosperity in the region and the world at large, an Indian diplomat has said.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma (L) at an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
“The Congress has identified the opportunities and challenges that Vietnam faces and set the goal for socio-economic development over the next five to ten years,” Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on February 2.
“Vietnam’s development in the years to come will positively contribute to regional and global prosperity,” he added.
The 13th National Party Congress, which ended on February 1 in Hanoi, adopted many important documents of the Party, creating the foundation for further national development in the time ahead.
He hailed Vietnam’s successful organisation of the Congress amid the COVID-19 and the country’s efforts in containing the pandemic.
“The recently-concluded 13th National Party Congress comes against the backdrop of a challenging year that saw an unprecedented pandemic ravaging the whole world”, the Ambassador said. “The fact that Vietnam has been able to largely contain the pandemic and keep the economy on track speaks to its successful handling of the challenge”, he noted.
He highlighted the country's position and prestige in the region and the world in recent years, saying “today, Vietnam’s successful economic integration and global engagement with the world show the country’s strengths and achievements”.
The diplomat also highly appreciated Vietnam’s contributions to regional and international affairs over the past years, saying that those activities have heightened Vietnam’s profile in the world arena.
Vietnam is making precious contributions in diverse areas such as UN peacekeeping, sustainable development goals, promotion of multilateralism, thus contributing to global and regional peace, stability and development, he noted.
According to the diplomat, the large number of votes, with which Vietnam secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 tenure,showed the recognition of the country's increasingly important role as an active and responsible member of the international community.
Regarding bilateral relations, the Ambassador expressed his belief that the relationship between Vietnam and India will become more fruitful based on foundations laid by the two Governments over the past years. He said India expects to forge cooperation with Vietnam in both existing and new areas such as technology, digital economy, with greater focus on economic engagement.
“We are very optimistic about the relationship. We are very confident that guided by the visions of our leaders, which they announced in December 2020, we will make significant headways in the coming years and promoting and expanding our bilateral engagement,” said Ambassador Pranay Verma./.