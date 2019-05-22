Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is among several countries and territories affected by India’s new anti-dumping probe against digital printing plates, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry‘s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on May 16 began its investigation into alleged dumping of products coded 844250, 3701.3000, 3704.0090, 3705.1000, 7606.1190, 7606.9190, and 7606.9290 from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and Vietnam.



The DGTR has sent questionnaires to exporters, and parties concerned could present and send their opinions about the case to the address The Designated Authority – Directorate General of Trade Remedies – Ministry of Commerce & Industry – Department of Commerce – Government of India.



They are required to send answers, feedback and relevant materials in both electronic and paper versions within 40 days since the launch of the probe.



DGTR also warned that in case exporters failed to provide sufficient answers to the questionnaire, investigators have the right to use available data for analysis.



In order to ensure rights, the MoIT recommended that the Vietnamese exporters should prepare resources and actively provide sufficent information for DGTR during investigation.-VNA