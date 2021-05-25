Vietnam’s digital transformation solutions win Stevie Awards
Hanoi (VNA) – Two digital transformation solutions of Vietnam have won prizes of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for “Innovation in B2B Products & Services”.
The two winners, akaSAFE - an information security solution on cloud computing and FPT.eContract - an electronic contract solution, of the FPT group respectively secured silver and bronze in the category.
akaSAFE designs information security on cloud computing tailored to the specific characteristics of each business while checking and assessing security through each visit to the Cloud in real time.
Meanwhile, FPT.eContract is the first system in Vietnam to enable businesses, organisations, and individuals to self-create legally valid electronic contracts in a shortest period of time, using a modern digital signature technology.
The 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted more than 900 nominations from 29 countries, with over 100 executives around the world acting as judges.
The awards are an international business awards competition open to all organisations in the 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. Their focus is on recognising innovation in all its forms./.
